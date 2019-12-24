OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 13: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors celebrates his teams win over the Golden State Warriors in Game Six to win the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
The NBA’s showcase day — Christmas — has arrived
The NBA’s annual showcase day has arrived. Christmas brings its annual basketball gift of five games.
NBA champion Toronto plays host to Boston in the opener.
Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit Philadelphia next.
The third game is Houston at Golden State.
Then it’ll be the battle for Los Angeles between the Lakers and Clippers.
And the finale sees New Orleans heading to Denver.