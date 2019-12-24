× The NBA’s showcase day — Christmas — has arrived

The NBA’s annual showcase day has arrived. Christmas brings its annual basketball gift of five games.

NBA champion Toronto plays host to Boston in the opener.

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit Philadelphia next.

The third game is Houston at Golden State.

Then it’ll be the battle for Los Angeles between the Lakers and Clippers.

And the finale sees New Orleans heading to Denver.