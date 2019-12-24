12 Deals of Christmas
Trump says North Korea may be planning nice ‘Christmas gift’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un  may be planning to give him “a nice present” such as a “beautiful vase” for Christmas rather than a missile launch.

The president was asked Tuesday what he will do if North Korea does conduct a long-range missile test.

The North has threatened to take unspecified action if sanctions are not eased by the end of the year, and speculation has centered on the possibility of a new missile test, possibly of an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead.

North Korea has warned that its “Christmas gift” for the U.S. will depend on what action Washington takes.

