He sees when you’re sleeping, and knows when you’re awake — but these days, we can keep tabs on him too.

Do you know someone who’d love to watch Santa Claus make his journey across the world on Christmas Eve? Well, they can right here thanks to NORAD’s Santa Tracker.

It’s been a busy Christmas Eve so far for Santa as he makes his way around the world dropping off presents.

NORAD has been keeping tabs on Santa’s progress throughout the day and you can follow along on their website or call 1-877-HiNORAD to speak with an operator about Santa’s whereabouts.

The website did have a brief malfunction earlier in the day as millions watched, glued to Santa’s every move. It was back up and running a few minutes later, although some people reported they still could not see it.