× Ansonia Police searching area where discarded child seat was found as investigation of missing 1-year-old continues

ANSONIA — Connecticut police have been searching for evidence in the case of missing 1-year-old Vanessa Morales.

Hearst Connecticut Media reports they’re focusing on the area where a discarded child’s car seat was recently found.

Ansonia Police Lt. Patrick Lynch confirmed to Hearst Connecticut Media that investigators were sent Monday to a BJ’s Wholesale Club.

That’s where a car seat similar to one police asked the public to look out for.

The toddler’s father, Jose Morales, has been in custody since his arrest earlier this month on charges unrelated to the death of the girl’s mother and the girl’s disappearance.

A message was left seeking comment Wednesday with his public defender.