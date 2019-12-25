EXCLUSIVE: Chronically homeless woman is home for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The Hartford based non-profit Journey Home is transforming lives this holiday season, by transforming houses into homes.

Thanks to them, a formerly homeless woman is spending Christmas with a permanent roof over her head for the first time.

Her name is Raynette. She gasped and cried as she crossed the threshold of her fully-furnished apartment home for the first time. Raynette went from being homeless, to just...home.

“All of you are amazing. I appreciate everything,” she told the volunteers during the reveal.

Raynette is finally home for the holidays.

“I thought that my Christmas was going to be a bad Christmas. It turned out for the better. I really thought that I would still be in the streets and be worrying about where I would sleep. This is a blessing,” said Raynette.

For Raynette, a home signals a fresh start, opportunity and stability.

“I’m just proud. I’m proud of myself.” Raynette has been sleeping outside until now. “This is a good feeling. I’m able to sleep on the bed, comfortably, and be in my home comfortably.”

Raynette has been chronically homeless most of her life. She has three kids who will move in with her. It’s been a journey – a journey home.

“They are going to love it, I already know they are going to love it,” said Raynette.

Sara Salomons founded the makeover operation six years ago. She left her ministry to pursue an even higher calling.

“Journey home really means everything to me,” said Solomons.

The Hartford based non-profit gives a hand up to the homeless.

“What I’m doing even if it’s a little thing, even if it’s in this tiny little corner of the world. That is actually making an impact in people’s lives,” said Solomons. “Every day I wake up and I pinch myself because here I am. I get to be working alongside these great people and fighting for a cause that I believe in.”

Solomons doesn’t do it alone. Her army of volunteers transformed Raynette’s house into a home in just six hours.

All the furnishings are donated. Leading her army is Alison Sjoberg.

“Every little bit counts whether you were donating a dollar or donating a sofa or whether you’re donating your time it all makes a difference to end homelessness and to support clients like this,” said Sjoberg.

Sjoberg the heartbeat of the makeover operation. She makes sure the details are perfect. From the ornament on the Christmas tree to the presents underneath. “It’s pretty magical,” she said.

But it’s not possible without willing landlords.

“50 to 100 landlords who are willing to at least let us know that their units are open to take referrals from us and we share those openings with the community of providers who are working with all the homeless families,” said Amanda Gordon, the Deputy Director of Journey Home.

Those landlords are enrolled in a risk reduction fund that makes sure the rent gets paid.

“We understand that landlords are running a business,” said Gordon.

They say home is where the heart is. There is certainly a lot of heart in Hartford.

If you are interested in the Journey Home organization, click here.