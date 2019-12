Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALLINGFORD -- A family is left without a home on Christmas after a fire spread from the garage to the attic.

Firefighters responded to a house on Ridgeland Circle at approximately 1 p.m. to put out the flames.

The home's interior was burnt through, however all occupants were able to make it out safely.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.