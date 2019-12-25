Hartford Hospital patients have Christmas brightened by the generosity of their staff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



HARTFORD - Spending the holidays in the hospital is difficult for anybody.

For patients making extended stays in the oncology wing at Hartford Hospital their Christmas morning was brightened by the generosity and holiday cheer delivered by the staff making their stay a little more comfortable.

"These guys make it pleasant and keep my spirits up. That’s half the battle," said Enjela Vanderford.

Vanderford is battling Leukemia in the Oncology wing at Hartford Hospital. Her fight has brought her back a number of times. The most recent stay nearing two months.

"They’ve been extremely instrumental in my treatment which likely is going to be saving my life," said Vanderford.

Vanderford, like many others in the wing, were stuck in the hospital for the holidays. A stay brightened by the care of the staff wanting to spread some holiday cheer.

"Everything we do is for them," said Blaire Herter. "Seeing them happy on a day where they obviously don’t want to be here makes us happy."

The gifts were created by staff who pooled their resources together to deliver comfort items to their patients.

"The oil’s in the pillow sprays have lavender and that helps them to relax a little bit. The blankets just for comfort items that doesn’t feel like a hospital blanket," said Trystan Allen.

Some of the blankets were hand-knitted, to go along with warm socks and specially crafted mugs.

"It was very touching. Even though I’m not with my family, I found a new family," said John Spada.

Spada’s new family has grown closer to his own kin who were happy to see his holiday experience would not be missed.

"It is really nice to know that they care. They weren’t treating it like any other day," said Nicole Spada.

Their generosity a simple gesture that will be remembered long after their patients return home.

"Be grateful for the little things. Don’t take things for granted," said Vanderford.

The staff says this event not only brings them closer to their patients but also with each other. They hope to keep the event going in the coming years.