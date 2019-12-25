× Historic Walter Camp house in New Haven catches fire on Christmas

NEW HAVEN – New Haven firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire at a historic home at 1303 Chapel St. Christmas morning.

“It was a tough fire, but the guys worked hard, got everything under control,” says New Haven Fire Deputy Chief, James Watkins. “It’s something that we never want to happen, it’s unfortunate that the times where families get together and gather that we have these situations where you end up with a large fire.”

The New Haven Fire Department received calls for a fire on the third floor of the house Walter Camp, known as the Father of American Football, lived in, at around 8:15 Christmas morning.

The home was recently purchased for $1.2 million dollars from a Long Island developer looking to convert the home into apartments.

“We know that it was under construction, it’s been under construction for some time now, so guys are taking it easy going in,” says Deputy Chief Watkins. “When you’re dealing with houses under construction, you have a lot of hazards in the way.”

The crews doused the home in water for 45 minutes until the fire extinguished, leaving so much damage, Chief Watkins says it’s unknown whether the house will need to be knocked down.

The city last appraised the house for less than $400,000.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries.

Fire Location: New Haven 1303 Chapel

Box 604 Working Fire top floor of a 3 E6 E9 E4 T4 T1 R1 Eu2 C34 C32 SOC 1 — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) December 25, 2019

Photo by A Donroe pic.twitter.com/24YhuuyDhs — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) December 25, 2019

Photo by Bill Regan pic.twitter.com/0bJTNBXRwB — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) December 25, 2019

Photo by Colin Francis pic.twitter.com/DWxDJn2pgC — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) December 25, 2019