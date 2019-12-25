× Man struck and killed by truck with plow in Bethany, police investigating

BETHANY – A pedestrian was struck by a Chevrolet 2500 with a seven-and-a-half foot plow attached to the front of it late Tuesday afternoon.

The pedestrian, James Skaarva, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities report that Skaarva was crossing Amity Road in Bethany from the southbound lane into the northbound lane when he was struck.

63-year-old Henry Sarbieski was driving the vehicle and did not sustain any injuries himself, according to police.

Sarbieski remained on-scene until authorities arrived.

This case remains under investigation.

Any witnesses to this incident are asked to contact Connecticut State Police Troop I at 203-393-4200.