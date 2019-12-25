NBA star Anthony Davis fell on Kevin Hart’s lap and the jokes took off

A hilarious moment during a Christmas Day NBA game had a lot of folks thinking of the movie ‘Elf.’

Author: Andrew Weil (TEGNA)

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart’s court side seat came with a hearty side of jokes on Christmas Day.

While watching the Los Angeles Lakers take on the L.A. Clippers on Wednesday at the Staples Center, NBA star Anthony Davis backed up to shoot a three point shot when he stumbled and fell onto Hart.

Hart and Davis took the whole situation in jest and next thing you know LeBron James ran over to sit on Hart as well.

It didn’t take long for the jokes to start flying. Even one of the TV commentators joked “I call that playing with a little Hart.”

Did AD want a selfie with Kevin Hart? 🤔😂#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/DrgmKyK2Km — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 26, 2019

And with it being Christmas and all, lots of people compared it to sitting on Santa’s lap or the “Elf” scene where Will Ferrell’s character “Buddy” sits on a much smaller elf’s lap.

Anthony Davis sitting on Santa Kevin Hart's lap lmao pic.twitter.com/gapniYwmkf — SB Nation (@SBNation) December 26, 2019

Even the Lakers dubbed Hart the “Courtside Santa.”