12 Deals of Christmas
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

New Haven Fire Department battle two-alarm blaze

Posted 8:35 AM, December 25, 2019, by , Updated at 08:44AM, December 25, 2019

1303 Chapel Street fire. Photo by Bill Reagan

NEW HAVEN – New Haven Fire Department are responding to a structure fire at 1303 Chapel Street.

1303 Chapel Street fire. Photo by A Donroe

The fire is a two-alarm fire and the blaze is reported to be on the third floor of the building.

There are no injuries or any other information provided at this time.

This is a developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.