× New Haven Fire Department battle two-alarm blaze

NEW HAVEN – New Haven Fire Department are responding to a structure fire at 1303 Chapel Street.

The fire is a two-alarm fire and the blaze is reported to be on the third floor of the building.

There are no injuries or any other information provided at this time.

Fire Location: New Haven 1303 Chapel

Box 604 Working Fire top floor of a 3 E6 E9 E4 T4 T1 R1 Eu2 C34 C32 SOC 1 — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) December 25, 2019

This is a developing story.