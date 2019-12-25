12 Deals of Christmas
Notre Dame rector: Fragile cathedral might not be saved

Posted 9:23 PM, December 25, 2019

This picture taken on July 9, 2019 in Paris shows Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral as reconstruction works are ongoing after it was badly damaged by a huge fire last April 15. (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP) (Photo credit should read BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

PARIS — The rector of Notre Dame Cathedral says the Paris landmark is still so fragile after this year’s fire that it might not be entirely saved.

He told The Associated Press that reconstruction work probably won’t start until 2021.

He says experts must first remove scaffolding that was on the cathedral before the fire, because the scaffolding is threatening the vaults.

He also spoke of his “heartache” at not being able to celebrate Christmas services inside Notre Dame for the first time in more than 200 years.

