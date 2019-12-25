× Pedestrian struck and killed in Bethany

BETHANY – A pedestrian was struck by a Chevrolet 2500 with a seven-and-a-half foot plow attached to the front of it late Tuesday afternoon.

The pedestrian, James Skaarva, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities report that Skaarva was crossing Amity Road in Bethany from the southbound lane into the northbound lane when he was struck.

The driver of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries himself and did remain on-scene until authorities arrived.

This case remains under investigation.

Any witnesses to this incident are asked to contact Connecticut State Police Troop I at 203-393-4200.