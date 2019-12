× Silver Alert issued for missing 89-year-old from Stamford

STAMFORD – Police issued a Silver Alert for 89-year-old Jill Wilds out of Stamford Tuesday evening.

Wilds was last seen driving a gray Honda Accord with Connecticut license plate JSW2. She is 5’3″ and weighs 115 pounds and has blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Connecticut State Police Troop A in Southbury at 203-267-2200.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.