× Trumps wish Americans Merry Christmas with holiday video message

The first family is spending the Christmas holiday at the president’s private club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Author: Associated Press, TEGNA

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are wishing Americans a Merry Christmas as they celebrate the holiday with their family in Florida.

In a video message recorded at the White House and released Wednesday, the first lady said, “The president and I want to wish each and every American a very merry Christmas.”

The president added prayers for U.S. servicemembers overseas, and expressed hope for “peace among nations.”

In his presidential Christmas message posted by the White House, the president also called for unity and respect.

“While the challenges that face our country are great, the bonds that unite us as Americans are much stronger,” Trump said in the statement.

“Together, we must strive to foster a culture of deeper understanding and respect—traits that exemplify the teachings of Christ.”

The first family is spending the holiday at the president’s private club in Palm Beach after attending a music-filled Christmas Eve service at a Southern Baptist Convention-affiliated church.