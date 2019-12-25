× Vandals damage wheelchair-accessible vans in Bethel

BETHEL – Police in Bethel are looking for the vandal or vandals who damaged seven wheelchair-accessible vans a nonprofit uses to transport people with disabilities.

The vans had their catalytic converters removed last weekend while they were parked at Ability Beyond’s Bethel office, making them undrivable. The vans are used to transport the nonprofit’s clients to and from day and work programs.

Ability Beyond’s Alisa Picerno says the damage is estimated at around $10,000. Repairs will not be completed until the new year.

Bethel police are investigating.

Catalytic converters, part of a vehicle’s emissions control system, are often sold for their scrap value.