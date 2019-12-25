Waterbury woman continues grandmother’s tradition of feeding the homeless in Waterbury for Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY -- It is a family tradition that has been passed down from one generation to the next - feeding the homeless.

Althea Robinson-Fisher said her grandmother had been feeding the homeless since 1991, but after her grandmother passed away in November, Robinson-Fisher said she felt the need to continue her legacy.

Her grandmother is Reverend Mavis Bingham, the former associate minister of New Hope Baptist Church of Danbury.

The reverend passed away in her home which was a big loss that was tough to bear at first.

"My grandmother was my best friend," said Robinson-Fisher.

In her grandmother's legacy, she wanted to make her proud by not only feeding the homeless but by going above and beyond.

"I don’t even want to do it just for Christmas. I want to continue on live the summertime, during the different holidays, Thanksgiving," added Robinson-Fisher.

Each person that attends will receive a free, hot meal and a Christmas gift bag when they walk in.

"With the way the world is going on today, we all want to step away from being homeless so you never know if it’s going to be you one day, or a family member so it’s like you know, it’s better to start giving back and giving back to our community because it’s a cold winter out here," added Robinson-Fisher.

The setup began Christmas Eve with help from her family members.

"I'd say poverty around here is a problem. Poverty is just ... needs to be built up. If we could give back to the place we grew up in, I don’t think it’s nothing better than that," said Derrick Mayo, brother of Robinson-Fisher.

Robinson-Fisher's children hope the torch will be passed onto them.

"I hope even I can carry it on when I get old enough and my mom’s not here but I look forward to doing this every year every holiday," said Gyahnya Fisher, daughter of Robinson-Fisher.

The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at 308 Walnut Street.