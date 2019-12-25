× Westbrook Police look for vehicle that struck bicyclist and fled scene

WESTBROOK – Connecticut State Police are looking for a gray or silver Acura MDX from 2007-2009 that struck a person on a bicycle Tuesday evening.

Troop F received a call of an injured male laying on Spencer Plains Road.

Upon arrival, it was discovered the male, John Ingalls, 36, had been riding his bicycle and had been struck by a vehicle that had fled the scene. It appeared the vehicle was traveling westbound on Spencer Plains Road when they struck Ingalls.

Ingalls was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident are urged to contact trooper Borelli #692 at Troop F, 860-399-2100.