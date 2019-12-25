× Woman very likely killed herself and her two young children at Boston garage, official says

BOSTON — A 40-year-old mother and two young children found on a sidewalk in Boston on Christmas Day likely died in a double murder-suicide, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said Thursday.

The three were found unconscious outside the Renaissance Park Garage near Northeastern University just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and pronounced dead at a hospital.

They were identified as Erin Pascal, from West Roxbury, and her children Allison, 4, and Andrew, 1, according to Rollins.

Rollins encouraged those with mental health struggles to reach out to services for help, such as the suicide hotline.

“This horrible situation highlights the invisible struggles many members of our community confront and the devastation that can result,” Rollins said.

Authorities are searching the family’s vehicle, cell phone and any surveillance camera footage for more information on the case.

The death is the third suicide at this same parking garage in the past seven months. In May, a graduating Boston College student killed himself at the garage, and another suicide occurred there December 9, Rollins said.

Kenneth Green, chief of police for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, said Wednesday his heart goes out to the victims and the family.

“This is a tragic situation. Particularly when it involves children, as well as being on Christmas Day,” he said.

How to get help: In the US, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide also can provide contact information for crisis centers around the world.