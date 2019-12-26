× Money stolen from Brooklyn donation box on Christmas morning

BROOKLYN – Connecticut State Police Troop D received a call a little after 7:45am on Christmas morning for a vandalized donation box and money stolen from the animated light display located at 251 Wauregan Road in Brooklyn.

Christopher Lambert, the owner of the house with the animated lights, has been setting up his house with the display for about 12 years to raise money for different charities each year.

The light display is up from Black Friday all the way through Christmas, running from sundown to about ten or eleven at night, depending on the size of the crowd.

This year’s donations were supposed to get donated to Camp Quinebaug, a summer camp for special needs individuals, in Danielson.

The camp was planning on purchasing a special swing for children in wheelchairs. They were short of the amount needed for the swing at the time of the incident, but were looking forward to the donation anyway.

Lambert also said that his children were very upset about the incident and it put a damper on their Christmas.

Connecticut State Police are requesting that if anyone has any information on the incident to call TFC Deojay #801 at 860-779-4900.