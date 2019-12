× Crash shuts down Hebron Avenue in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY – A crash early this morning has Hebron Avenue shut down for the near future.

Route 94 (Hebron Avenue) at Pembrooke Terrace is the area that will be shut down.

One car with three passengers crashed into a pole, ejecting one passenger.

The road will be shut down to make repairs to the pole that the vehicle crashed in to.

All three victims were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.