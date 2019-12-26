× Crews complete repairs to water main break, water restored to Niantic prison

EAST LYME — Officials confirmed Friday that repairs were completed at York Correctional following a main break.

According to a DOC spokeswoman, water was restored to the facility around dinner time Thursday evening.

Crews were working to repair a water main break in the Niantic section of East Lyme.

As a result, York Correctional was without water for several hours, according to the CT Department of Corrections.

East Lyme Police confirmed the source of the leak was in inside the state property, so the state will be responsible for repairs.

“It’s an all hands on deck approach. And we’re making all proper accommodations for the population,” Karen Martucci said.