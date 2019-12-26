× DEEP schedules “First Day” Hikes in state parks to celebrate the arrival of 2020

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection State Parks Division and its partners are sponsoring free, guided hikes in many state parks on New Year’s Day as part of the America’s State Parks’ First Day Hikes initiative taking place in all 50 states.

In a press release, DEEP said First Day Hikes offer people an opportunity to begin the New Year rejuvenating and connecting with the outdoors at a state park close to home. First Day Hikes offer a great way to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature and welcome the New Year with friends and family. Hikes are planned state-wide, many within Connecticut Forest & Park Association’s blue-blazed hiking trail system.

The release quoted DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes as saying, “Where ever you live in Connecticut, you’re no more than about 15 minutes’ drive away from a state park or outdoor recreation area offering hundreds of miles of hiking trails appropriate for all levels of experience and ages. We hope you’ll join us as we celebrate the New Year outdoors.”

First Day Hikes originated more than 25 years ago at the Blue Hills Reservation – a state park in Milton, Massachusetts. DEEP says each First Day Hike will offer an opportunity to explore the unique natural and cultural treasures close to home. Visitors can expect to be surrounded by the quiet beauty of nature in winter, experience spectacular views and vistas and benefit from the company of a knowledgeable guide.

DEEP State Parks staff and volunteers will lead the hikes, which average 1 to 2 miles or longer depending on the state park.

Each year more than 9 million visitors visit the 110 Connecticut State Parks across the state. Established in 1913, the mission of the Connecticut State Park System is to provide natural resource based public recreational and educational opportunities through a system of state park and forest recreation areas, environmental centers and nature centers which provide an understanding of, access to, and enjoyment of the state’s historic, cultural and natural resources.

In Connecticut, hikes will be offered at the following locations and times. Visit: Connecticut State Parks & Forests page.

Burr Pond State Park, 384 Burr Mountain Road, Torrington, CT, 1 p.m., moderate to difficult, if icy. Meet at parking lot kiosk. Dogs allowed on leash. Bring sturdy hiking boots, water, snack and hiking poles if desired. Contact: Lance Hansen (860) 882-9632. This trail was created by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1936 and named after former United States Senator, Frederic C. Walcott. Trail has many interesting glacial erratics including the Boulder over Burr and the memorial for Phil Buttrick. Sponsor: Torrington Trails Network, Connecticut Forest and Park Association and CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Candlewood Hill Wildlife Management Area, Groton, CT. Meet at 1425 Gold Star Highway, Groton, watch for Groton Open Space Association signs. The hike will begin at 10 a.m, challenging and uneven terrain. Several quarries on site, rare pitch pine preserve, extensive wetlands, cliffs and views to Long Island Sound. No pets allowed. Bring water, snack, hiking poles, wear weather appropriate clothing, and good footwear with traction especially if icy. Heavy rain or snow cancels. Contact: Joan Smith at (860) 536-9811. Sponsor: Groton Open Space Association

Gillette Castle State Park, 67 River Rd., East Haddam, CT. The hike will begin at noon. Meet at the Visitor’s Center. Hike will follow the old rail bed, easy hike for approximately 45 minutes to an hour. After the first hike, a second hike of approximately ¾ of a mile will be offered; this hike will include river views. Sponsor: Friends of Gillette Castle. Websites: www.ct.gov/deep/GilletteCastle, www.facebook.com/FriendsofGillette . Contact: Paul (860) 222-7850

James L. Goodwin Conservation Center, 23 Potter Rd., Hampton, CT, 11 a.m., moderate, 2-hour hike, 2 miles; dogs on leash allowed. Bring water and weather-appropriate clothing and footwear. In case of inclement weather call Goodwin Center at (860) 455-9534. Contact: Lena Ives – Helena.Ives@ct.gov

Haddam Meadows State Park, Route 154, Haddam, CT, 1 p.m., easy, 2-mile hike. Meet at the parking lot entrance. Walk along the Connecticut River, learn about the background geology, floodplain habitats, and human impact on landscape. Bring water, snack and snowshoes, if needed. Dogs well behaved and on leash allowed. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Cancellation: If bad weather, hike will be cancelled. Check weather conditions for Haddam. Website: www.ct.gov/deep/HaddamMeadows Contact: Gail Reynolds at gail.reynolds@uconn.edu. Sponsor: Friends of Haddam Meadows State Park.

Hammonasset Beach State Park, 1288 Boston Post Rd., Madison, CT, 1 p.m., easy walk, less than one mile. Meet at the Meigs Point Nature Center; No pets on walks. All ages welcome; terrain not suitable for strollers. Bring water and weather-appropriate clothing and footwear. Website: www.ct.gov/deep/Hammonasset . Cancellation: Call the Nature Center at (203) 245-8743. Contact: www.hammonasset.org or www.meigspointnaturecenter.org. Sponsor: Friends of Hammonasset.

Hopeville Pond State Park, Route 201, Griswold, CT, 11 a.m.. Meet at main parking area on the left after you enter the park. Easy 3-mile hike. Bring water and snacks. Wear weather appropriate clothing and footwear. Contact: Friendsofpachaugforest@gmail.com. Sponsor: Friends of Pachaug Forest.

Kettletown State Park, 1400 George’s Hill Rd., Southbury, CT, 1 p.m., moderate, 2-mile hike. Meet at the trail head for Miller Trail. Drive into the park, take every right fork to the trail head. This hike will offer views of much of the tornado damage from May 2018. Bring water, snack, sturdy footwear, and a sense of adventure. Dogs on leash allowed. Cancellation: (203) 264-9028. Contact: Bob McGarry, bernieandbob@charter.net . Sponsor: Connecticut Forest & Park Association

Mansfield Hollow State Park, Bassett’s Bridge Rd., Mansfield, CT, 11 a.m. (arrive by 10:45 a.m.), moderate, 2 hikes – 4.5 mile & 2.2 mile, the 4.5 hike is more difficult. Wear sturdy shoes, bring water and a snack. Meet in the Mansfield Hollow Recreation Area parking lot. Dogs on leash allowed. Website: www.ct.gov/deep/MansfieldHollow Contact: Debbie Tedford datedfordct@gmail.com. Sponsor: Friends of Mansfield Hollow.

Peoples State Forest, Matthies Grove Picnic Area, 106 East River Road, Barkhamsted, CT, 1 p.m., intermediate hike. This loop hike will start on the Robert Ross Trail. Bring water, snacks, snowshoes, cleats or micro spikes if weather dictates, otherwise boots. No dogs, please. Hike will be cancelled if there is freezing rain or downpour. Website: www.ct.gov/deep/Peoples Cancellation: www.facebook.com/ctfalps. Contact: Ralph Scarpino, ctfalps@gmail.com or (860) 921-1756. Sponsor: The Friends of American Legion and Peoples State Forests (FALPS)