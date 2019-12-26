Goodwill store in Hamden robbed, manager assaulted when trying to intervene

12 Deals of Christmas
Posted 2:21 PM, December 26, 2019, Updated at 02:23PM, December 26, 2019

Hamden Police on scene of an robbery at the Goodwill store on State Street, Thursday Dec.. 26, 2019 (FOX61)

HAMDEN – Police are looking for four people who robbed a Goodwill store in Hamden, assaulting the manager who tried to stop them.

According to several people familiar with the incident, at about 1:15 p.m. on Thursday four people – two males and two females – went into the Goodwill Outlet store at 2901 State Street, took two flat-screen televisions, and began loading them into the back of a grey SUV.

When the store manager tried to intervene, he was assaulted by the robbers. FOX61’s Tony Terzi said he did not need to be transported to the hospital and was speaking with police.

Police are looking for the grey SUV, which has a broken back window, and for two black men and two black females who were involved.

This is a developing story. 
