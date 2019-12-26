× Mild and quiet weather for the busiest travel day of the year

For anyone travelling home from the Christmas festivities on today, the weather still looks quiet under a mix of sun and clouds overall. There will be a warm front moving through the area late Thursday night into Friday morning with the chance for some light mix and rain.

However, the precipitation will be light and should not cause any major travel issues on Friday. High pressure then builds across the region with sunshine and dry, mild weather Saturday into early Sunday.

The next chance for significant precipitation will be late Sunday into Monday. With this mild pattern in place, and a storm track to our west, expect rain and not snow.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High: Upper 30s – near 40.

FRIDAY: Chance for spotty light icy mix/rain/drizzle early, otherwise mostly cloudy. High: 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, mild & pleasant. High: 45-50.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, rain developing late aftn/eve. High: 40s

MONDAY: Rain. High: 40s

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Partly sunny. High: 35-40.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly sunny. High: 35-40.

