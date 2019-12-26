× Crews work to repair water main break that left Niantic prison without water

EAST LYME — Crews are working to repair a water main break in the Niantic section of East Lyme Thursday afternoon.

As a result, York Correctional is currently without water, according to the CT Department of Corrections.

East Lyme Police confirmed the source of the leak is in inside the state property, so the state will be responsible for repairs.

According to a DOC spokeswoman, officials have been dealing with a water line break since early Thursday morning.

“It’s an all hands on deck approach. And we’re making all proper accommodations for the population,” Karen Martucci said.

Martucci says there has been no word on how long repairs will take.