Police locate teen suspected of killing of Barnard freshman

NEW YORK — New York City police say they’ve located a 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally stabbing a Barnard College freshman in a park near the school’s Manhattan campus.

Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted Thursday that the boy had been found, but gave no other details.

He is one of three youths police believe were involved in the stabbing of 18-year-old Tessa Majors on Dec. 11 at Morningside Park.

Police tracked him down after taking the unusual step last Friday of releasing photographs of him but not his name or any other identifying information.

Of the two other suspects, only one has been charged.

Update: We have located this individual. Thank you to everyone who reached out with information. This is an active and ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this incident or any other crime in NYC call @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS https://t.co/rt2AQqjZqe — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) December 26, 2019