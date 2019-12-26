Police standoff in Wethersfield ends peacefully

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WETHERSFIELD -- Wethersfield Police and Regional SWAT were on scene responding to reports of barricaded subject in a Wethersfield neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Police confirmed a man is barricaded in a home on Westwood Hill.

Officials say the man is armed, which sparked the large police response.

Family in the home, including at least one child are out of the residence and safe, according to police.

After a few hours, the standoff ended peacefully. The man left his house and was taken to the hospital in police custody. No shots were fired.

Local residents are urged to avoid the area.