Simone Soars: Biles named 2019 AP Female Athlete of the Year

STUTTGART, GERMANY - OCTOBER 12: Simone Biles of United States competes in Women's Vault Final in the Apparatus Finals during Day 9 of 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle on October 12, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Gymnast Simone Biles is the 2019 AP Female Athlete of the Year.

The reigning world and Olympic champion edged U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe for the honor in a vote among AP member sports editors and AP beat writers.

The 22-year-old is the first gymnast to win the award twice and the first to do it in a non-Olympic year.

She was named the Athlete of the Year in 2016 after winning four gold medals at the Rio Olympics.

Biles is preparing for the 2020 Games in Tokyo and says she’s eager to finish her career with a flourish.

