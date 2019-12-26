SOURCES: New Haven arson suspect may have had involvement in two fires in two hours

NEW HAVEN -- An arson suspect in New Haven was arraigned today, but, according to his public defender, police got the wrong guy.
The public defender for the 37-year-old was the only one who spoke on his behalf, contending police arrested the wrong man, based on the description of the suspect, who allegedly intentionally tried to set a Garden St. apartment on fire just before 6 o’clock on Christmas morning by allegedly firing a brick with chemicals on it through the kitchen window.
“Mr. Knight is not 6 feet tall. He is not wearing all black,” said his Public Defender.
According to the police report, Knight was allegedly caught at about 3 a.m. peering into the kitchen window of the apartment that later experienced a fire. He was arrested just before 8 AM near the Mobil station at the intersection of Sherman and Whalley Avenues after someone identified him as the suspect.
“The scariest thing is everyone over here has children.,” said a resident of the Garden St. apartment complex, who asked not to be identified. ”That could’ve spread in the wee hours of the night. Everyone was asleep waiting for Santa Claus.”
“They said that their four-year-old was in the house when this happened and she is still traumatized from the incident,” said the prosecutor.
Sources tell FOX61 Knight, who has numerous felony convictions, is also a person of interest in the Christmas morning fire that heavily damaged what’s known as the Walter Camp house on Chapel Street, which is just two blocks from Garden Street.