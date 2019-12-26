Teenager seriously injured in Manchester crash

12 Deals of Christmas
Posted 5:07 PM, December 26, 2019, by , Updated at 07:42PM, December 26, 2019

MANCHESTER -- One person was seriously injured in a crash that happened Thursday afternoon.

Police tweeted that the crash happened at Porter Street and Westminster Road.

A 17 year-old was ejected from the car and suffered life-threatening injuries. They were taken to Hartford hospital.

Three other people were also involved but only suffered minor injuries.

The area of Porter Street was closed and police are investigating the crash.

Anyone who may have saw this crash or  has more information should contact Ofc. Daniel Roberts at 860-645-5560.

