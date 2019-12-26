Wethersfield officials responding to reports of barricaded man inside home on Westwood Hill

12 Deals of Christmas
Posted 3:55 PM, December 26, 2019, by , Updated at 04:54PM, December 26, 2019

WETHERSFIELD -- Wethersfield Police and Regional SWAT are on scene responding to reports of barricaded subject in a Wethersfield neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Police confirm a man is barricaded in a home on Westwood Hill.

Officials say the man is armed, which sparked the large police response.

Family in the home, including at least one child are out of the residence and safe, according to police.

FOX61's Dave Puglisi reports police are negotiating with the man to end things peacefully.

Local residents are urged to avoid the area.

This story is developing.

We will provide updates as they become available.

