﻿CT Post Mall brawl leads to new policy

MILFORD - Last night, Milford police and Connecticut Post Mall security were overwhelmed by a crowd of roughly 200 kids fighting in the mall. So today, the mall implemented a temporary policy called the Parental Escort Program (PEP).

Fights broke out Thursday night at Westfarms Mall, Westfield Trumbull and at the Connecticut Post Mall all around the same time.

And, because of the sheer volume of kids that have shown up here at the Connecticut Post Mall the day after Christmas in each of the last two years, Connecticut Post has put their foot down.

The mall announced Friday afternoon its new policy, which states that today from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and both tomorrow and Sunday from 1 p.m. until close, anyone under the age of 18 must be escorted by an adult 21 or older.

“You want to feel safe,” said Natalie Maturo of Hamden. “You want you know your kids to feel safe. You don’t want to have to worry.”

“It’s not a place for fighting,” said Jenna Cavallaro of Hamden. “People come here with their families. They come here to shop obviously. It’s not a playground where these kids can act like that.”

Cavallaro said she was on her way to the mall with some friends last night.

“My dad actually did call me and he was like ‘don’t go to the mall,’” she said.

“I actually read where it happened last year at the same time,” said Kevin Boyd of Milford. “It seems like it’s a planned event. It’s crazy. They’ve got to put a stop to this stuff.”

The CT Post Mall policy states that mall says anyone age 21 or younger should be prepared to show one of the following forms of photo identification if I asked for one:

United States Driver's License

United States State-issued I.D.

Resident Alien Card

Passport

United States Military I.D.

Mexican Consulate I.D.

Canadian I.D.

No form of college or high school ID will be accepted.

“We've assigned one of our sergeants to all of our body worn camera footage and he is reviewing that,” said Ofc. Michael DeVito of the Milford Police Dept. “He’s downloading that as we speak.”

And that sergeant will also secure mall footage.

School resource officers from New Haven are also on board with helping to view any video.

“To see if they can identify some of the more involved combatants who made these Instagram posts that they were coming out here,” DeVito said.

Two malls did not have this sort of trouble last night. Those being Buckland Hills in Manchester and the Brass Mill Center in Waterbury. They have had they’re juvenile escort policy in place on weekends since Black Friday, which was over a month ago.