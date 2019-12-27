× Child dies of heart attack on plane headed from LA to Seattle

LA Fire said the child went into cardiac arrest shortly after the flight was in air. The flight circled back to LAX but sadly, the child was not able to be saved.

Author: KING 5 Staff

LOS ANGELES — A young girl died after suffering a heart attack on a plane bound to Seattle from Los Angeles, California.

The girl was on Delta flight 2423 Thursday night when she went into cardiac arrest, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The plane was in the air for only a few minutes before turning around in Southern California to head back to LAX.

Paramedics arrived at LAX just before 6 p.m. and were unable to revive the girl. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not released the age of the girl. It is not known if she is from the Seattle area.

The flight she was on has been delayed for several hours.

The plane landed at Sea-Tac early Friday morning.

Terry Fisher, a passengers on the plane, said, “every time I started saying ‘whoa is me,” I started thinking about this young girl and what her family is going through…”

The Los Angeles Police Department is handling the investigation.