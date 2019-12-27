× Delta Sigma Theta to host 35th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. scholarship breakfast in Hartford

HARTFORD — The Hartford Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Sorority, Inc. is continuing its long-standing tradition of raising money for local high-school seniors to attend college.

The Sorority announced its 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Breakfast will take place on Monday, January 20 at 9 a.m. at the Connecticut Convention Center.

Their efforts are highlighted each year at the event that celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. King, as well as the academic accomplishments of young African-American women in the Greater Hartford community.

Established in 1984, the MLK breakfast is the premier scholarship fundraising event for HAC and one of the largest Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations in Connecticut, the chapter said in a release.

“We are excited to celebrate 35 years of hosting this event, which has provided scholarship funds for over 140 young ladies, amounting to $388,500 in scholarship funds distributed,” Hartford Alumnae Chapter president, Tekisha Dwan Everette said.

Each year, the MLK breakfast features a keynote speaker. Joining guests this year is the Rev. Dr. Daran H. Mitchell, of Greensboro, NC.

Mitchell pastors Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church in Greensboro and also serves as Director of Religious Affairs for the Greensboro Branch of the NAACP, president of the Pulpit Forum of Greensboro and a member of the Greensboro Interfaith Council.

Everette says the chapter couldn’t ask for a more poised leader to keynote its reflective celebration for Dr. King.

The 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Scholarship Breakfast is open to the public.

To purchase tickets, click here or call 860-880-1913.

For more information, visit the The Hartford Alumnae Chapter website or connect with them on Facebook.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, was founded on the campus of Howard University in 1913 by 22 enlightened, dynamic college women who represented the epitome of sisterhood, scholarship and service.

The Hartford Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., chartered in 1947, is a private, non-profit 501(c)(7), organization whose purpose is to provide services and programs to promote human welfare.