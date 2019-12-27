Family displaced after 2-alarm fire in East Hartford, crews responding

EAST HARTFORD — A family is displaced Friday morning, as fire crews work to put out a 2-alarm fire in an East Hartford neighborhood.

Crews are working in the area of 42 Woodmont Drive.

The fire started in the garage and spread to the house, according to the East Hartford Fire Chief.

Officials confirm there were no injuries and all occupants were able to get out of the residence safely.

According to Chief Oates, the cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

This story is developing.

Crews are working a second alarm fire on Woodmont. Please avoid the area. — East Hartford Fire Department (@EastHartfordFD) December 27, 2019