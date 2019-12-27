Family displaced after 2-alarm fire in East Hartford, crews responding

AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Posted 10:36 AM, December 27, 2019, by , Updated at 11:00AM, December 27, 2019

EAST HARTFORD — A family is  displaced Friday morning, as fire crews work to put out a 2-alarm fire in an East Hartford  neighborhood.

Crews are working in the area of 42 Woodmont Drive.

The fire started in the garage and spread to the house, according to the East Hartford Fire Chief.

Officials confirm there were no injuries and all occupants were able to get out of the residence safely.

According to Chief Oates, the cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

This story is developing.

