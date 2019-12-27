Family of 5 displaced, firefighter injured after 2-alarm fire in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD — A family is displaced and a firefighter, injured Friday morning, as fire crews work to put out a 2-alarm fire in an East Hartford neighborhood.

Crews are working in the area of 42 Woodmont Drive.

The fire started in the garage, explosions were heard, which were possibly propane — then flames spread to the house, according to the East Hartford Fire Chief Oates.

Oates confirmed there were no injuries and all occupants were able to get out of the residence safely.

FOX61 was told five people were inside the home when the fire began.

According to the chief, the cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

Firefighters are currently working to build supports to hold up the corner of the house they believe is in danger of collapse from how badly burned the structure is.

This story is developing.

Crews are working a second alarm fire on Woodmont. Please avoid the area. — East Hartford Fire Department (@EastHartfordFD) December 27, 2019