Family says disc jockey Don Imus has died at age 79
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Disc jockey Don Imus, whose career was made and then undone by his acid tongue during a decades-long rise to radio stardom and an abrupt public plunge after a nationally broadcast racial slur, has died.
He was 79. Imus survived drug and alcohol woes, a raunchy appearance before President Clinton and several firings during his long career behind the microphone.
But he was vilified and eventually fired after describing a women’s college basketball team as “nappy headed hos.”
Imus retired from his morning radio show in 2018.
