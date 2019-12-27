× Family says disc jockey Don Imus has died at age 79

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Disc jockey Don Imus, whose career was made and then undone by his acid tongue during a decades-long rise to radio stardom and an abrupt public plunge after a nationally broadcast racial slur, has died.

He was 79. Imus survived drug and alcohol woes, a raunchy appearance before President Clinton and several firings during his long career behind the microphone.

But he was vilified and eventually fired after describing a women’s college basketball team as “nappy headed hos.”

Imus retired from his morning radio show in 2018.