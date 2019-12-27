AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Family says disc jockey Don Imus has died at age 79

Posted 6:10 PM, December 27, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:22PM, December 27, 2019

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 25: Radio Personality Don Imus attends The Brooklyn College Foundation dinner and award gala on October 25, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Disc jockey Don Imus, whose career was made and then undone by his acid tongue during a decades-long rise to radio stardom and an abrupt public plunge after a nationally broadcast racial slur, has died.

He was 79. Imus survived drug and alcohol woes, a raunchy appearance before President Clinton and several firings during his long career behind the microphone.

But he was vilified and eventually fired after describing a women’s college basketball team as “nappy headed hos.”

Imus retired from his morning radio show in 2018.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.