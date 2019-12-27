FOX61 Student News: Shepaug Mathletes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Story by Jillian Cody / Shepaug Valley High School

There are many new clubs forming at Shepaug Valley School and the Math club is a very popular one.

The sum of this group is called the Mathletes, this club is bringing students from all different grades together. They are sharing their thoughts with one another and are competing in different math competitions all around the state.

Student Sydnie Vidal said, “It's going to bring all of the like minded math people together for sure. Because we already have clubs that have to do with humanities and everything, and we have a debate club, but there's never anyone who targets people who are interested in math and science. So this is going to bring that group of people together."

The students who have joined the club are already loving it. They are having fun, making friends, and doing math. At the first meeting there were many laughs, smiles, and hard working students.

Henry James, one of the students who helped start the club said, “The Mathletes are open to everyone in high school and we are open to anyone in any grade level” The Mathletes are having fun and working hard in this new group and it is easy to see the joy in all the participants.