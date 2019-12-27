× Governor Lamont visits National Guard troops in Guantanamo Bay

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba — Ned Lamont returned from a brief one-day trip to Guantanamo Bay, to visit Connecticut National Guard troops stationed there in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Lamont visited the military base Friday along with a Connecticut National Guard leadership including, Major General Francis J. Evon, Jr., Command Sergeant Major John Carragher, and Chief Warrant 5 Brian Erikson.

“I frequently have the honor of participating in send-off and welcome home ceremonies, but I really wanted the opportunity to visit with these Guardsmen in person, shake their hands, look them in the eye, and say thank you,” Governor Lamont said. “Deployment means many months away from families, friends, and personal responsibilities. They are missing birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays. It was important for me to tell them they are appreciated, they are not forgotten, and we can’t wait to welcome them back home to Connecticut.”

The group greeted and met with members of the Military Police Company, based out of Westbrook. Its members have been at Guantanamo Bay since March.

According to a press release, there are about 180 Connecticut National Guard deployed around the world this holiday season.