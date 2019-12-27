Mild day Friday, mostly cloudy skies with a chance for sprinkles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expect another mild day under mostly cloudy skies with the chance for a few light sprinkles and showers for your Friday. The good news is temps are well above freezing and therefore any precipitation will be liquid and not frozen. High pressure then builds across the region with sunshine and dry, mild weather Saturday into early Sunday.

The next chance for significant precipitation will be late Sunday into Monday. We could pick up about an inch or more of rain state wide by late Monday. For some of our higher elevations the chance for this to start off as rain and switch over to bit of a wintry mix is possible which could lead to some travel issues. We’ll continue to monitor. However, with this mild pattern in place, and a storm track to our west, expect rain for most of us.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY : Chance for a few scattered sprinkles/showers; mostly cloudy. Highs: 45-50.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, mild & pleasant. High: mid-upper 40s

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, rain developing late aftn/eve. High: 40s

MONDAY: Rain. High: 40s

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Partly sunny. High: 35-40.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly sunny. High: 35-40.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: upper 30s to 40.

