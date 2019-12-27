× New Canaan PD: Reward offered for information leading to sexual assault suspect

NEW CANAAN — A New York man is wanted by the New Canaan Police Department following an investigation into crimes against a child.

Police say that 31-year-old Leland Robinson has a warrant out for his arrest for violating the following state statutes:

Enticing a Minor by Computer

Sexual Assault, 2nd Degree

Sexual Assault, 4th Degree

Risk of Injury to a child

Police say Robinson’s last known address was 630 East Lincoln Avenue, Mount Vernon, New York. He’s described as a black male, standing at 5 feet 7 inches. He weighs around 155 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Robinson, they are asked to call Sgt. Joseph Farenga at 203-050-1331 or email Joseph.Farenga@newcanaanct.gov.

Anonymous tips can be called in at 203-594-3544 and via the MYPD App.