Police are searching for an inmate who escaped jail by carving through a brick wall

Police in Longview, Texas, say they are searching for an inmate who escaped jail by carving through a brick wall.

Jace Martin Laws, 34, had been sentenced to 70 years for two counts of assault on a police officer, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Thursday.

The escaped inmate “carved out portions of the brick in the Gregg County South Jail, gaining access to the building infrastructure, and making his way to the exterior Gregg County Courthouse,” the sheriff’s office said.

Laws was first arrested for possession of marijuana on September 7, 2018, before being released the next day, records show. The following week, he was arrested again for evading arrest, burglary of a vehicle, burglary of a building, stealing property, and two counts of assaulting a police office, according to jail records.