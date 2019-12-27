× Police: victim in Westerly shooting improving in hospital

WESTERLY — A woman who was critically injured in a shooting at a Rhode Island apartment complex that left two dead and one other wounded is steadily improving at a Connecticut hospital.

Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey says Robin Moss could make a full recovery after emergency responders feared she might not survive at all.

He said the 38-year-old Cranston resident’s breathing tube was removed on Christmas and she was able to breathe on her own for the first time since being admitted to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Moss sustained three gunshot wounds during a Dec. 19 shooting at Babcock Village in Westerly.