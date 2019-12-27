AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Police: victim in Westerly shooting improving in hospital

Posted 1:27 PM, December 27, 2019, by

WESTERLY — A woman who was critically injured in a shooting at a Rhode Island apartment complex that left two dead and one other wounded is steadily improving at a Connecticut hospital.

Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey says Robin Moss could make a full recovery after emergency responders feared she might not survive at all.

He said the 38-year-old Cranston resident’s breathing tube was removed on Christmas and she was able to breathe on her own for the first time since being admitted to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Moss sustained three gunshot wounds during a Dec. 19 shooting at Babcock Village in Westerly.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.