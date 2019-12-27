× Silver Alert issued for 4-year-old from Mansfield

MANSFIELD — State Police have issued a Silver Alert for Emily Tajildeen out of Mansfield.

She was last seen on December 16th with her biological mother, Na Li.

State Police classify Tajildeen an ‘endangered runaway’.

Tajildeen is described as a 4-year-old Asian female with black hair and brown eyes. She stands at 3 feet tall and weighs around 35 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Connecticut State Police Troop C in Tolland at 860-896-3200.