The Fun Guy: Kawhi Leonard is the AP’s male athlete of 2019

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 13: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors celebrates his teams win over the Golden State Warriors in Game Six to win the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California.

LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers is The Associated Press’ male athlete of the year for 2019.

Leonard  was an easy winner in the voting conducted by AP member sports editors and AP beat writers.

He is the fifth NBA player to win the award and led Toronto to this past season’s NBA title.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was second in the voting.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was third.

Tennis star Rafael Nadal was fourth.

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was fifth.

