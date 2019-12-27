× UConn identifies three cases of mumps on Storrs campus

STORRS — UConn officials announced this week that the University has identified three cases of the mumps on the Storrs campus.

According to UConn Student Health and Wellness and the Connecticut DPH, the cases are linked to students enrolled during the Fall 2019 semester.

Officials say there is no increased risk for students at the regional campuses, UConn Law or UConn Health at this time, as the cases are isolated to Storrs.

All UConn students are required to receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, which provides protection against the virus to attend classes.

According to a UConn spokesperson, university records indicate 98% of its undergraduate students are fully vaccinated, however even those with the required doses can become infected.

The university is now recommending a third dose of the MMR vaccine for some students.

Those students, officials say are determined to be at higher risk for developing the infection based on their potential contact with other infected students.

They will be contacted by UConn Student Health and Wellness for further details.

Students with signs and symptoms consistent with possible mumps are urged to seek care at Student Health and Wellness, or from their primary care provider if they have returned home for winter break.

Mumps is a viral infection that is spread through infected respiratory droplets, like sneezing or coughing. The infection is not usually dangerous, but can be painful. Typical signs and symptoms of mumps are swelling of the face/cheek/jaw (parotitis), jaw pain, headache, and/or low grade fever. Treatment is focused on symptom management. Complications are rare but can be serious.

Student Health and Wellness Medical Care hours during winter session are:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(Closed for medical care Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1)

