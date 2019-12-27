Waterbury man leads police on a pursuit, faces multiple drug and weapon charges

WATERBURY — Police say a man faces multiple drug and weapon charges after leading police on a pursuit.

According to police, on Thursday night, an officer came across a black Mazda CX5 that he believed was involved in a drug transaction on Maple Street near South Main Street.

The car pulled away, driven by 27-year-old Devon Abney, and attempted to engage the officer in pursuit, driving onto Route 8 southbound, police report.

Police say the officer saw the car drive onto Route 8 and traveled to Beacon Falls/Exist 24 to turn around and return to Naugatuck after losing sight of Abney’s car.

When the officer exited Route 8 in Beacon Falls, he saw the same Mazda parked in the middle of the travel lane of the entrance ramp (24) to Route 8 northbound, according to police. The officer pulled up behind the car and saw Abney seated inside. The officer left his cruiser, police say, and began giving commands to Abney to leave the car.

Abney then darted away from the car, holding a handgun, police say. According to police, Abney turned to face the officer, then ran into the woods with the gun in his hand.

The officer stayed while additional officers from Naugatuck and Beacon Falls arrived, along with the Connecticut State Police.

Police say a perimeter was established, and K9 units from Naugatuck and State Police responded.

As they looked, Naugatuck Police Officer Ian Kosky and his canine partner, Vane, quickly found Abney near the vicinity of the exit ramp.

Abney was taken into custody without further incident, however, police say the handgun was initially not recovered. Abney reportedly told police he had thrown it while running.

Police say they collected the following from Abney’s car:

Two Sandwich bags containing 11.1 grams of suspected crack cocaine.

Around 184 glassine baggies containing a white powdery substance (police suspect heroin)

Two sandwich backs containing a green, plant-like substance (police suspect Marijuana

Two illegal high capacity 9 mm magazines

$2,320 in U.S. currency.

Police say they returned to the scene Friday morning and searched the area during the daylight. They found the loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson Handgun (with a 30 round extended magazine) by the Naugatuck River.

Abney is being held on a $1 million bond for the following charges:

Reckless Endangerment, 1st Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Ammunition, of Electronic Defense Weapon

Criminal Use of a Weapon

Interfering with an Officer/Resisting Arrest

Illegal Carrying of Pistol without a Permit

Illegal Possession of Narcotics

Sale of Certain Illegal Drugs

Reckless Driving

Illegal Operation of a Motor Vehicle Under Suspension.

Abney is expected in Waterbury Court on December 30th.