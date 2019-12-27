× Woman’s body found near river in Suffield

SUFFIELD — A body of a woman was found by police Friday afternoon.

Police said that the body was found one and one-half miles south of the Route 190 Bridge in the canal area.

A witness told police that they saw the woman walking in the area.

Enfield and Windsor Locks police are assisting Suffield in the investigation.

The identity of the woman has not be released yet by officials. Police said more information will be released in the coming days.