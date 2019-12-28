Connecticut State Police work with Massachusetts officers to give back to the community

HARTFORD-- The Hampden County Sherriff’s Office, Pelham police and Holoyoke police from Massachusetts, crossed the state line to work with Hartford and Connecticut state police.

They wore different uniforms and come from different places but all shared the same goal, to give back to the community.

"Everybody is getting backpacks, blankets, coats, new underwear t-shirts, pretty much anything we were able to bring down. We came down with seven trucks full of supplies for the homeless," said Bob Charland of the Hampden County Sherriff's Office.

He is on a mission to help those in need, after learning he was terminally ill years ago. He gets to fulfill that mission with the help of his colleagues.

"It’s an amazing thing to show people that other law enforcement agencies are more than happy to work together for the common good of the community," he said.

"It’s not just one agency, everyone needs to come together, work together, in order to help, to effectively help, especially in this kind of a situation," said Trooper First Class Kelly Grant of Connecticut State Police.

Together, the different departments gave out hundreds of items to the homeless community in Hartford at South Congregational Church.

The blankets, and boots mean a lot during the cold winter months, but it's the police officers making an effort that means the most.

"When they receive these items, they don’t feel forgotten, they don’t feel worthless," said Hartford police officer Jimmy Barrett, "it gives them a sense of hope and it’s like, they are very grateful when I interact with these guys out here."

The police departments, all joining forces to make a difference in many lives.

"As they come through, they say thank you for being here, thank you officers, we really appreciate it, thank you so much, God bless you, so we know that it really does mean something to them," said Grant.